All3Media International Inks Deals For ‘Blinded’

All3Media International scored new deals for the Swedish thriller Blinded.

In addition, the second season of Blinded wrapped up production and will premiere on Swedish broadcasters CMore and TV4 today. Julia Ragnarsson and Matias Varela return in their roles as inancial journalist Bea Farkas and bank director Peder Rooth.

In Europe, Disney+ picked up the series for Portugal. Previous deals were announced in Germany, the Netherlands, Iceland, Spain, North America, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, commented, “It is fantastic to see so many broadcasters continuing their commitment to Blinded/Fartblinda as we await the anticipated second season. With a fresh round of deals and new series soon to premiere, it is clear there is a strong demand for this clever and captivating thriller across the global market. The latest season offers a masterclass in compelling, intelligent storytelling, and combined with stellar performances, stunning production value and a taut, timely script, we look forward to continuing to bring the brilliant adaptation of Carolina Neurath’s novels to viewers around the globe.”