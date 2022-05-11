Up The Ladder: Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios brought on Fiona Wood as strategy director of its sports specialist label Little Dot Sport.

With more than 15 years of digital strategy and content experience, Wood will drive the development of multi-platform digital strategies for clients. In addition, she will oversee a team of digital experts in charge of building data, content, and insight workstreams.

Before Little Dot, Wood served as digital director at Formula E. She also held roles at England & Wales Cricket Board and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Robbie Spargo, Ddirector of Little Dot Sport said: “Fiona’s background, high-level strategic thinking skills and passion for the industry in which we operate, as well as her experience working at a few of our current clients, made her the perfect candidate for this role.”

Wood added, “Throughout my career I have been fortunate enough to work across some amazing moments in sport, utilizing digital in ways which creates audience growth and increases engagement, and I am excited to begin my journey with Little Dot Sport as they continue to grow and transform.”