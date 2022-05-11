FilmRise Acquires Rights To Rooster Teeth Digital Content

FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, secured exclusive digital rights to digital content from Rooster Teeth, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

FilmRise picked up the exclusive SVoD, AVoD, and FAST rights to more than 400 episodes of digital content. The deal covers all episodes of animated comedy Red vs. Blue, animated comedy series Camp Camp (pictured), and Western-fantasy hybrid Nomad of Nowhere. FilmRise will curate episodes from each property and package them into traditional half-hour seasons for streaming audiences.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Co-Productions and Acquisitions for FilmRise, commented, “We are thrilled to expand our rapidly growing slate of digital-first content with these incredible programs from Rooster Teeth, a digital entertainment pioneer that has created a passionate global fandom and lifestyle brand. FilmRise recognized early on the huge landscape of talent in the digital native content space. We’re delighted Rooster Teeth will partner with our expansive streaming network to bring their content to wider audiences.”

Geoff Yetter, head of Licensing & Consumer Products at Rooster teeth, added, “Our partnership with FilmRise provides instant worldwide international distribution and exposure on multiple streaming platforms leveraging our global fan base, expanding our programming into many new territories and bringing new fans into our community.”