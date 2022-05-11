BlackBox Multimedia And EO Media Partner On ‘La Historia de Dinamic’

BlackBox Multimedia and EO Media teamed up to option the novel La Historia de Dinamic from Scenic Rights.

The high-end Spanish drama series will show how the Ruiz brothers created a video game empire. The show will explore a story of brotherhood and rivalry amid the expanding ‘80s video game industry.

Javier Olivares, who is known for The Ministry of Time and Infidels, signed on as head writer and showrunner.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and creative director of BlackBox Multimedia, stated, “Once again, we are thrilled to be partnering with our trusted collaborators at EO and Scenic Rights for this truly unique show, and we could not wish for anyone other than Javier, Pablo, and Bruno, to be bringing to life a story we know will fascinate generations of tv audiences and video game fans.”

Ezequiel Olzanski, CEO of EO Media, added, “We found a story that appears to be out of a movie, out of Hollywood, or of Silicon Valley, but it isn´t. It is real and happened right here, in Spain, in the 80s, in the middle of the crazy ‘movida madrileña.’ This is the story of the Ruiz Brothers and their company DINAMIC, and we will tell it with you.”