Up The Ladder: TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision named Mike Angus as executive vice president of U.S. Distribution.

Angus will lead the distribution of the company’s broadcast and cable networks, as well as the new ViX streaming platform and related content.

Prior to joining Televisa Univision, Angus served at Sinclair Broadcasting Group as senior vice president, Distribution and Network Relations. He also held roles at Time Warner Cable, News Digital Media, FOX Interactive Media, and FOX Cable Networks.

Michael Schwimmer, president of Global Platform Strategy and Revenue, commented, “We’re excited to welcome Mike to TelevisaUnivision as the latest addition to our expanding world-class global distribution team. Mike is highly regarded across the industry as a creative and strategic dealmaker, who works collaboratively with partners to grow both revenue and viewership. We look forward to having Mike on the team as we continue in this exciting new phase of TelevisaUnivision’s mission to provide the best Spanish language content in the world, across our linear and streaming channels.”