Paramount+ Confirms Filming Of ‘Las Invisibles’

Paramount+ announced that filming began on the new original Las Invisibles.

Produced by VIS and Morena Films, Las Invisibles follows a group of five women who face difficult working conditions as hotel maids. Created by Héctor Lozano, the original series portrays universal issues through the lives of these women who face adversity and take pleasure in life.

The cast features Lolita Flores, María Pujalte, Yoshira Escárrega, Paula del Río, Paula Mirá, Elena Irureta, and Yaël Belicha.