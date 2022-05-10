Dynamic Television Scores Worldwide Sales For ‘Harry Wild’

Dynamic Television sold Acorn TV’s Harry Wild to 13 international broadcasters.

Produced by Dynamic Television with Metropolitan Films, Harry Wild stars Jane Seymour as the recently retired professor who has a knack for investigation and cannot help but interfere with the cases of her police detective son. The original series debuted on Acorn TV in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The Irish mystery thriller has been picked up by TV4 Sweden, TV2 Norway, MTV3 Finland, TV2 Denmark, Mediaset Italy, OTE Greece, and AXN Mystery in Japan. Additional sales are underway in Asia, Eastern Europe, and Belgium.

Acorn Media Enterprises and ZDF co-produce the series.