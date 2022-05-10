ABC Australia Picks Up ‘Long Lost Family’

Lineup Industries inked a package deal with ABC in Australia for the format Long Lost Family.

Long Lost Family takes viewers on a moving journey on family estrangement and why it occurred. Relatives are told that their loved ones have been traced and go on to meet them at reunions.

ABC picked up the first eight seasons of the long-running U.K. series, as well as the first three seasons of the sequel Long Lost Family: What Happened Next.

Julian Curtis, founder of Lineup Industries, commented, “This format is one of the longest running on the market and continues to go from strength to strength, consistently winning and retaining audiences. We’re seeing significant demand for tape alongside local remakes, which is a testament to how it remains one of the best performing factual entertainment shows in the market.”

Curtis added, “The U.K. version is a flagship show – in demand in many international territories – and the soon to be available rights to the U.S. version will continue to bolster the brand.”