A Preview of VideoAge’s Studio-LATAM L.A. Screenings Issue

The list of new pilots to be distributed by the studios, what to expect at the first in-person L.A. Screenings since the pandemic, the exhibiting companies at the Century Plaza, the indies’ Screenings product listings, the studios’ international distribution executive roster, a play-by-play review of MIPTV, an event calendar, a book review, and airline news for TV market hoppers. This and more is what you can expect to get from the May 2022 VideoAge L.A. Screenings edition.

Various updates leading up to the start of the L.A. Screenings have been offered by VideoAge‘s Water Cooler digital features during the past few weeks, but the actual printed and digital May edition of VideoAge will provide a complete and comprehensive guide for the Screenings, and will be made available beginning on May 17, one day before the start of the indie Screenings, which will be followed on May 21 by those of the Hollywood studios, on their lots, up until My 25.

After the broadcast Upfronts in New York City the updated list of pilots picked up by the networks will be available in VideoAge‘s dedicated L.A. Screenings online pages, with their respective international distributors.

VideoAge‘s L.A. Screenings Issue will also feature an original and artistic front cover, a tradition started with the 2002 edition, even though VideoAge started publishing a dedicated L.A. Screenings edition in 1989. That was six years after the publication began referring to the Hollywood event as the L.A. Screenings, in effect changing its name to what was until then referred to as the “May Screenings.”

Those who don’t want to wait to get a copy of VideoAge‘s May Issue in the mail, or prefer a print version over the online PDF, should pick one up at the Century Plaza Hotel starting on May 20, 2022.