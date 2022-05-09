TelevisaUnivision Set To Acquire Pantaya

TelevisaUnivision signed an agreement with HMTV, a subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group, for the acquisition of Pantaya.

Pantaya is a U.S. streaming platform showcasing Spanish-language movies and series. The acquisition will support TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming offering ViX+, which will launch later in the year.

TelevisaUnivision will acquire the platform with cash as well as certain Puerto Rican radio assets, including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at TelevisaUnivision, commented, “We look forward to welcoming the Pantaya team, the existing subscribers, and having access to the thousands of hours of content assets which perfectly complement TelevisaUnivision’s prolific long-form content engine, industry-leading library, and extensive portfolio of IP and sports rights. In April we launched our global AVOD service ViX, and we will launch our global SVOD service ViX+ in the second half of this year, which will be further accelerated by this strategic acquisition.”