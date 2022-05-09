Mondo TV Pre-Sells ‘Annie & Carola’ To RAI

Mondo TV Group confirmed that its new animated comedy Annie & Carola has been pre-sold to RAI Ragazzi, the children’s television broadcaster part of RAI.

Co-produced by Mondo TV Studios, MB Producciones, Mondo TV, and RTVE, the series follows the adventures of two unusual teenagers and best friends, the super-geek Carola and the outgoing robot Annie.

The deal offers RAI the exclusive license to the series for a seven-year period, covering free TV, pay TV, pay-per-view, VoD, and ancillary rights for Italy.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, commented, “This is a show that is relevant to teens, but especially teen girls and the world they live in. We are therefore thrilled to be bringing to the screen two powerful and inspiring characters such as Annie and Carola in a show that is not only highly original and very funny, but it also has a strong storyline and, importantly, the backing of a number of leading broadcasters and producers.”

Luca Milano, director of Rai Ragazzi, added, “Annie & Carola is a brilliant show with a strong storytelling and engaging characters. We are confident that it will captivate also those kids and tweens that may tend to move away from animation. We are pleased to introduce Annie and Carola to our public on RAI’s TV channels.”