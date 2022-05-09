FilmRise And Above Average Partner On Digital Native Comedy

New York-based FilmRise struck a deal with Above Average, a division of Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, to deliver Above Average Presents content to streaming audiences.

As part of the agreement, FilmRise will create episodes from a variety of comedy sketches from the Above Average library, including “7 Minutes in Heaven,” “Sound Advice,” and “Cool Kids’ Table,” among others. The sketches showcase high-profile talent from Paul Rudd and Tina Fay to Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg.

FilmRise will first roll out two seasons, each of 15 episodes. The first will debut in July 2022.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “Our deal with Above Average expands our digital native offerings to include comedy with high-profile, high-quality programming. Above Average is a brand that features some of the biggest names in comedy and has over 8 million subscribers in its network and 2.4 million views on YouTube.”

Marc Lieberman, president of Above Average, added, Since the launch of Above Average, we have watched the network grow exponentially, and now having FilmRise format our productions into traditional half-hours is an innovative approach to expanding our digital footprint.”