All3Media International Signs Deals For ‘Trigger Point’

All3Media International scored a slew of global deals for drama Trigger Point.

Produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television, Trigger Point follows frontliner officers who risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in London. The six-part series stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester alongside a cast that includes Mark Stanley, Warren Brown, and Kerry Godliman, among others.

All3Media International brought on NBCUniversal’s Peacock as a partner for Trigger Point, which will stream in the U.S. starting July 8, 2022. The six-part drama series will also head to Canada’s PBS CBC, and HBO Latin America with a pan-territory acquisition.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, said, “We’re very pleased to place this thrilling new drama with so many key partners. With acclaimed talent such as Jed Mercurio, Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester involved, Trigger Point was always going to be in strong demand globally, so we’re excited to kick off our international roll-out with this first set of sales, alongside the commission of a second series.”