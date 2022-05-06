Paramount+ Wraps Filming On Original Film ‘El Gerente’

Paramount+ announced that filming wrapped up on the original film El Gerente.

Produced by VIS in association with Tresplanos and Infinity Hill, the comedy follows Álvaro, a manager whose career is in the decline, as he proposes to tie the company’s business to the fate of sports results of an Argentine soccer team.

El Gerente is Paramount+’s first original film from Argentina. Ariel Winograd directed the film, which is based on the book El Gerente de Noblex. Patricio Vega wrote the script for the comedy. The cast includes Carla Peterson, Cecilia Dopazo, Pipo Luque, Marina Bellati, Agus Papryka, Monica Raiola, Ignacio Saralegui, and Valentin Wein.