Netflix Launches Rome Office

Netflix opened its new Italian headquarters in Rome.

Netflix founder and co-CEO was in attendance for the outdoor presentation.

The launch also showcased the slate of Netflix Italian originals, including the series adaptation of Tomasi de Lampedusa’s The Leopard. Additional titles include Luxe Vide’s I Hate Christmas, BIM Produzione and Feltrinelli Original’s Lotto Gang, and an animated series from Zerocalcare.

Netflix’s Italian slate also includes the films Robbing Mussolini, My Name is Vendetta, Love & Gelato, and Under the Amalfi Sun.