‘La Mesías’ Heads To Movistar Plus+

Spanish creators Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo’s new series La Mesías will head to the Movistar Plus+ platform.

Produced with Suma Content, the Movistar Plus+ original series is a family drama about how a viral video of a Christian pop music group affected the life of Enric, whose childhood was shaped by religious fanaticism and a mother with messianic delusions.

Movistar Plus+ International will handle international sales.

Javier Calvo commented, “We want to go a step further than we did in Veneno, by creating an almost apocalyptic family drama and delving once again into faith, but from a darker and more painful place.”

Javier Ambrossi added, “It has been almost a year and a half of very intense work. Of documentation, research, writing, making an in-depth study of the issues we want to address. I couldn’t be happier to be sharing with the world today this series that has found its home on Movistar Plus+.”