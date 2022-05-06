Collective Media Group To Produce ‘Air Warriors’

Collective Media Group has been commissioned to produce Smithsonian Channel’s Air Warriors.

The hit series enters its 10th season and goes behind the scenes to reveal the origin stories of the most iconic aircrafts from the U.K. and U.S. militaries. The series also welcomes the men and women who fly and maintain these aircrafts, in addition to featuring archival footage and testimony.

Smithsonian Channel previously produced Air Warriors.

Rebecca Knight, co-CEO of Collective Media Group, commented, “We are very proud to be making this iconic series for Smithsonian Channel. The Channel’s global reach means it is an ideal partner for Collective, and a perfect fit when it comes to our ambition of growing our high-quality, premium factual slate. We are thrilled to be working with them.”