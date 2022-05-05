MIP Africa to Replicate MIP Cancun

A new TV market is coming — thanks to RX Africa, part of the RX Group that includes RX France, which organizes, MIPTV, MIP China, MIPCOM, and MIP Cancun.

MIP Africa’s debut is set for August 24-26, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa, at the city’s International Convention Center (CTICC). The convention center, a three-story complex, is located in the city center, near the harbor.

This new event will be part of an umbrella canopy called Fame Week Africa, which, in addition to MIP Africa, includes four other trade events that will take place around the same period: Animation Festival, Media and Entertainment Solutions, Muziki (Music) Africa, and Emerging Artists.

MIP Africa will feature four country overviews: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania.

MIP Africa follows the November MIP Cancun format of up to 15 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings of 25 minutes each. The meeting tables will be located in Exhibition Hall 1 in the CTICC1 (one of the complex’s wings).

According to RX Africa, 100 exhibitors are expected to rent meeting tables, and will meet with 60 hosted (all expenses paid) buyers, as well as some of 540 “member” buyers (who will attend at their own expense). Overall, 3,000 participants are expected. Since it’s being held during South Africa’s winter season, temperatures will probably be on the lower end, but are expected to reach a comfortable 11 C to 20 C. However, it is advisable to carry an umbrella since the month of August averages 15 days of rain.

For MIP Africa, VideoAge will be publishing a dedicated edition as part of its NATPE Budapest printed Issue, and will have digital updates up until the start of the market.