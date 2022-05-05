NATPE Hollywood Unveils Conference Agenda

The National Association of Television Program Executives unveiled the full conference agenda and speakers for the inaugural NATPE Hollywood.

NATPE Hollywood will kick off on June 1, 2022, at the W Hollywood Hotel. The opening conversation will include Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs, Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer, and BofA Securities Global Research’s Jessica Reif Ehrlich.

The special event will also see the following speakers: Bob Greenblatt, former Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, chairman of NBCUniversal Television Group, and founder of The Green Room; Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; and Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer, U.S. Networks Group for Warner Bros. Discovery, and many others.

The event will feature conversations on international product, such as the session titled “Global Drama 2022: Where In-Language Originals Dominate,” as well as on the shifting landscape of the unscripted industry.

There will also be a fireside chat with the team behind AMC’s Dark Winds.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “As NATPE returns to in-person events, the inaugural edition of NATPE Hollywood is a must attend event as we have gathered a massive list of influential content executives and key-decision makers in one-place, for one day, for a thought leadership summit on the competitive business of content. NATPE Hollywood is the place to meet with the players and reconnect with your peers.”