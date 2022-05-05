Global Screen Scores ‘The Last Whale Singer’

Global Screen acquired The Last Whale Singer for global distribution.

Produced Maite Woköck, the animated family feature film is an epic family entertainment adventure written and directed by Reza Memari. The film follows Vince, a rebellious teenage whale, who must venture the deepest seas to summon his mystical song and save the oceans from the Levithan.

The Last Whale Singer will be available for pre-sale in Cannes at the Marché du Film.

Maite Woköck, producer and co-CEO at Telescope Animation adds, “When Reza Memari first told me about his idea for The Last Whale Singer, I was immediately on board. Since then, this whale’s incredible journey has grown into a vast, interwoven story universe across multiple media platforms. As a producer it’s a pure joy to be working on a project of such narrative abundance and great potential for international distribution.”