Up The Ladder: Quebecor Content

Quebecor Content promoted Louis Pearson to senior director of Acquisitions and Original Film.

In his new role, Pearson will lead the acquisition of content for TVA Group and its streaming services Club illico and Vrai. He will also oversee the production of Quebecor’s feature films.

Prior to his promotion, Pearson served as director of Fiction Acquisitions and Quebec Film Development since 2018.