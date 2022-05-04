GLISK Enters Exclusive Deal With Ivar Leon Menger

GLISK, a new production and talent management company affiliated with Federation Entertainment, signed an exclusive deal with German author Ivar Leon Menger.

German writer Menger creates suspense and mystery fiction, and his radio play series Monster 1983 and Ghostbox are available on Audible. GLISK will collaborate with Menger and his team on three initial projects. The audiobooks Ghostbox and Monster 1983 are being adapted into TV series, and Menger’s debut novel When the Strangers Came is in development and being adapted for the screen. His debut novel will be published in August 2022.

Julie Link and Philipp Steffens of GLISK stated, “We believe in shining a light on talent and investing in long-term relationships with creatives, so we’re thrilled a writer of such critical acclaim has entrusted us with developing and creating scripted adaptations of his renowned audiobooks as well as his yet-to-be-released new novel. One of our aims as a company is to take German concepts and talent to a global audience, so we hope this is just the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with Ivar as we have big plans to build his brand.”