Big Wave Productions Commissioned For ‘Cornwall’s Wildest Wave’

BBC One commissioned Big Wave Productions to produce Cornwall’s Wildest Wave.

Cornwall’s Wildest Wave is the first commission for the factual producer’s new Cornwall office, which was launched in February 2022. The 30-minute film will tell the story of international big wave surfing legend Tom Butler and his search for the monster Cornish wave known as “The Stones.”

Cornwall’s Wildest Wave is part of BBC One’s track Our Lives, which celebrates extraordinary stories across the British Isles.

Mike Cunliffe of Big Wave Productions commented, “The film is a beautiful celebration of Cornwall, of wild weather and extraordinary waves. But above all, it’s an intimate character profile of Tom Butler, his love of the ocean and gives a unique insight into what it means to be a surfer.”