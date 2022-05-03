Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks Global Content Sales brought on Carlos Sanchez as senior vice president of Digital Distribution for Global Content Sales.

Sanchez will lead the growth of the company’s digital content business and secure licensing deals for its library of scripted and non-scripted programming to AVoD and SVoD platforms. His team will also identify opportunities to maximize revenue and profitability through emerging technologies and delivery systems such as FAST channels.

Prior to joining A+E Networks, Sanchez served as vice president of Global Distribution and Co-Productions at Legendary Television. He also previously served in various roles at Warner Bros. in the U.S. and Latin America.

Mark Garner, EVP of Content Sales and Business Development, commented, “Carlos joins A+E Networks® with a vast depth of experience in the digital distribution business. He has a profound knowledge of the complexities of emerging platforms, and has proven himself a leader and an innovator when it comes to identifying and securing new revenue opportunities with domestic and global partners. We’re fortunate that Carlos is joining our team during such an exciting period of growth in this area of our business.”