Monte-Carlo Television Festival Opens June 17

Monte-Carlo Television Festival will begin with the opening ceremony with host Genie Godula on June 17, 2022.

The ceremony will feature Prince Albert II of Monaco bestowing the first International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent to Théo Christine.

The opening will also feature the world premiere of the first two episodes of thriller Last Light, a five-part series produced by MGM International TV Productions, in association with Peacock, Viaplay, MBC Group, Stan.

The Golden Nymph Awards will take place on June 21, with hosts Miss France 2021 Amandine Petit and magician-comedian-actor Eric Antoine.

This year’s festival will also feature several events for the public, such as screenings and sessions with talents from leading shows.

Laurent Puons commented, “After two years affected by the global health crisis, the Festival has returned to the highest international level with a very strong competition which includes many world premieres. The digital platforms have reconfirmed their commitment and we are looking forward to an extremely exciting edition in June. Yet again the Monte-Carlo TV Festival is set to be the best in Europe.”