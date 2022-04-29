World of Wonder Unveils ‘Drag Race Belgique’

World of Wonder announced the newest addition to the Drag Race franchise.

Produced in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Drag Race Belgique will reveal the host, judges, and cast in the future. The Belgian series will air in French with subtitles. The show will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.K., U.S, and select territories worldwide, with a Belgian network to be announced soon.

The new Belgian local version joins existing versions part of the global franchise in the U.S., Chile, Canada, Spain, and the Philippines, among other territories.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder, stated, “It’s wonderful to be able to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Belgique, and we absolutely love being able to bring untapped talent, new territories and fresh material to screens across the world. We’ve always said that the art of drag is a universal language, and Drag Race proves that time and again. We can’t wait to see what our Belgian queens bring to our ever-expanding drag family!”