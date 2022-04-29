Up The Ladder: ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN named Kriz Anthony Gazmen as the new head of ABS-CBN Film Productions.

In his new role, Gazmen will lead the production unit in its content creation and platform migration. Prior to his new appointment, he served as the business unit head of Black Sheep, which introduced hit movies such as Exes Baggage and Alone/Together. He joined ABS-CBN Films as a creative producer for Star Cinema in 2007.

Gazmen will succeed Olivia Lamasan, who will continue as a consultant to the company.