Up The Ladder: Florida Film

Florida Film brought on Maren Knieling to serve as joint managing director alongside Arne Kreutzfeldt.

Starting July 1, 2022, Knieling will focus on developing high-end productions for streaming platforms, TV channels, and cinema.

Prior to Florida Film, Knieling served as Bavaria Fiction, where she oversaw several film and TV projects, such as Dark Woods and Hidden Identity, among others.

Knieling commented, “I’m really excited about becoming a member of the Florida family. And I’m equally looking forward to developing exceptional works of drama together with my wonderful colleagues and producing them for a broad audience. The combination of outstanding show formats, journalism, podcasts, and drama at Florida offers exciting opportunities to rethink storytelling and create innovative concepts.”