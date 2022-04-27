‘The Jewish Jail Lady and Holy Thief’ Wins Vegas Movie Award

The documentary The Jewish Jail Lady and Holy Thief was announced as the winner of the 2022 Award of Excellence at the Vegas Movie Awards.

Directed by Victor Velle, The Jewish Jail Lady and Holy Thief tells the history of Beit T’Shuvah, the non-profit drug and alcohol treatment organization led by Harriet Rossetto and Rabbi Mark Borovitz. The film also tells the story of their love and their spiritual mission to help Jewish addicts find recovery.

The film’s executive producers include Patricia Train-Gage and Julia Heskel, with Barry Rosenthal and Nick Shanman as producers.

The Jewish Jail Lady and Holy Thief has also received fourteen additional honors, including being part of the official selection for several film festivals, including the Los Angeles Film & Script Festival, Venice Shorts, Ukrainian Dream Festival, Reel Cinema Fest, and Masters of Cinema. The film also won at the Boston Independent Film Awards in 2022.