Gusto TV Presents ‘Dine Your Sign’

Gusto TV introduced its new original series Dine Your Sign.

Produced in association with Bell Media, the 12-episode series focuses on the 12 Zodiac signs and their connection to food with host and chef Siobhan Detkavich. Detkavich will guide viewers on an astrological culinary journey, providing ways to cook for various star signs.

Chris Knight, president and CEO at Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “This might be one of the wildest shows we have ever done. It’s SO fun, zany, full of astrology 411, and did I mention we’ve got an amazing host and tons of delicious food? It’s going to be cosmic!”