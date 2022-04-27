FilmRise Secures Distribution Rights To Full Moon Features Library

FilmRise struck a deal for the acquisition of more than 200 feature film titles from Full Moon Features.

The acquisition includes titles such as sci-fi action Trancers, slasher comedy The Gingerdead Man, horror Unlucky Charms, and sci-fi Robot Wars. As part of the deal, FilmRise secured the digital TVoD, SVoD, AVoD, and FAST rights to the titles in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

FilmRise will distribute the Full Moon Features film catalog across the FilmRise Streaming Network, including its flagship channel FilmRise Free Movies & TV, as well as third-party streaming platforms.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Full Moon Features has obtained a large cult following over the many years it’s been producing its signature horror, sci-fi and fantasy films. Their multi-title franchises, including Puppet Masters, Subspecies, and The Gingerdead Man, continue to entertain viewers. We are excited to add them to our library.”