Seven Network Orders Local ‘Million Dollar Island’

Seven Network commissioned a local production of Million Dollar Island for Australia.

Co-developed by John de Mol with Wim van Dam and Jourik van der Vorst, the Million Dollar Island format brings 100 people to try to stay on a remote desert island for a chance to win one million dollars. The show originally was launched in the Netherlands and produced by Talpa.

Produced by Eureka Productions, the Australian version of Million Dollar Island will debut on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023.

Angus Ross, chief content officer, Entertainment Programming, at Seven, commented, “John de Mol has developed some of the most original, successful and impactful formats in television history. The game play, strategy, emotion and drama – set in a beautiful, remote location – will make Million Dollar Island one of the must-watch TV shows of 2023.”