Sci-Fi Horror Series ‘From’ Premieres On Stan In May

Stan will premiere all ten episodes of the new series From on May 27, 2022.

Co-produced by EPIX and MGM International Television Productions, the contemporary sci-fi horror series stars Harold Perrineau as sheriff Boyd Stevens, whose rules have held his fragile town together. The show is set in a nightmarish town that traps all who enter. Alongside Perrineau, the cast includes Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Hannah Cheramy, among others.

From was created by John Griffin and executive produced by Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner.

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles distribution.