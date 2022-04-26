Earthling Premieres ‘Take Your Shot’ On Dexerto

Earthling released its new esports documentary Take Your Shot in association with Fnatic and Dexerto.

The behind-the-scenes film offers a glimpse into e-sports organization Fnatic. The documentary follows an amateur team of underdogs for their first tournament in Iceland to their shot at a World Title in Berlin.

Take Your Shot launched on the Dexerto Originals YouTube channel, and it will be shopped to distributors and broadcasters this year.

Matt Diegan, founder of Earthling, commented, “Whenever we make sport films we’re always looking for a fresh angle that goes beyond competition and sporting result to tell human stories that reflect the world around us, for a wide audience to relate to. We’ve been fascinated by the esports scene for a long time and when we found the story of Boaster, Sumn FC and Fnatic’s approach to Valorant we knew we had a great opportunity in front of us – to make a documentary that shows what these experiences can really be like for young players.”