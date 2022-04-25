Up The Ladder: ITV Studios

ITV Studios brought on Charlotte van Weede as sales director of the company’s Global Entertainment business.

In her role, van Weede will oversee the day-to-day management of the format sales division and its catalogue of 285 formats, including The Voice and Love Island, among others. She recently ran her own media consultancy. As a highly experienced media sales professional, she also previously held roles at eOne and Global Road Entertainment.

Arjan Pomper, MD of Global Entertainment, ITV Studios, remarked, “I am delighted that Charlotte is joining us. Charlotte brings substantial international sales experience to the team and she will be a great addition to our organization. With her leading the sales team, we can further build relationships with existing and new partners and grow our licensing business in a rapidly changing media landscape.”