EPIX Renews ‘From’ For S2

EPIX renewed the original series From for a second season.

Co-produced by EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions, the contemporary sci-fi horror series revolves around a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. The new season will see hidden truths about the town emerge as its residents encounter mysterious newcomers.

From is created by John Griffin, with Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner serving as producers. The series stars Harold Perrineau as the lead of an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and Hannah Cheramy, among others.

Production on the second season begins this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The new season is expected to be released in 2023.

Paramount Global Content Distribution oversees distribution of the series.

Michael Wright, president of EPIX, commented, “The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares. We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”