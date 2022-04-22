Up The Ladder: TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision named Rita Herring as senior vice president of International Distribution.

As part of the global distribution team, she will oversee the pay TV distribution of linear networks for all markets outside of the U.S., and the distribution of the ViX streaming app to MVPDs.

Prior to joining TelevisaUnivision, Herring served at ViacomCBS Americas. She also held positions at Telemundo and MTV Networks Latin America.

Michael Schwimmer, president of Global Platform Strategy and Revenue at TelevisaUnivision, remarked, “We’re thrilled to welcome Rita to TelevisaUnivision and the global distribution team. Her experience managing teams across the U.S. and Mexico and her deep expertise in channel distribution makes her uniquely qualified to take on this new role.”