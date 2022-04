Telemundo Internacional Hosts Latin AMAs Viewing Party

Telemundo Internacional organized a viewing party for the Latin American Music Awards that were held on April 21, 2022.

Hosted by Mexican singer and actress Geraldine Galván and Guatemalan singer Dennis Arana, the exclusive event welcomed several actors and celebrities in attendance. Attendees included actress and comedian Bárbara Torres, singer La Bebeshita, actor and singer Lalo Brito, and many other local stars.