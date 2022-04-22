SPI/FilmBox’s Filmstream Launches On Samsung TV Plus In Sweden

SPI/FilmBox announced the continued global expansion of its FAST channels.

The global media company will roll out its ad-supported digital channel Filmstream on Samsung TV Plus, the free streaming service from Samsung Electronics, in Sweden. Beginning this month, viewers in the country will be able to access Filmstream’s catalog of independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are very excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Samsung TV Plus to include the Swedish market for our well received FAST channel Filmstream. This is the fifth market in which Filmstream has launched with Samsung TV Plus – following UK, Australia, India and the Netherlands – and the first of a string of launches to come in the new year.”