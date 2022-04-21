Prime Entertainment Group Sends ‘Close Up’ To BILD

Prime Entertainment Group struck a deal with German TV channel BILD.

BILD TV, part of WeltN24 , acquired a package of 25 hours of Close Up. The cinema series explores the glamor, the cinematography and gossip from beloved Hollywood stars, including Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, and more.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We are glad that the variety of our entertainment catalogue allows us to maintain strong partnerships with leading players in the entertainment industry, and strengthens our presence in the German market by sealing the deal with BILD.”