Idris Elba Stars In Apple TV+ Series ‘Hijack’

Apple TV+ picked up the new series Hijack starring Idris Elba.

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Elba’s Green Door Pictures, the seven-part thriller follows the journey of a hijacked plane heading to London. Elba will star as an accomplished negotiator who must use his guile to save the passengers. The series comes from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+.

Elba serves as executive producer alongside writer George Kay, director Jim Field Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier.