Telemundo Internacional Debuts ‘Operación Pacífico’

Telemundo Internacional will premiere the new drama Operación Pacífico on April 25, 2022.

Filmed in Mexico and Colombia, Operación Pacífico follows Amalia Ortega, the captain of a police unit, as she puts her career and family at risk in order to capture the drug trafficker known as El Guapo. The police drama portrays a courageous woman who uses her focus and determination to complete her mission.

Alongside Majida Issa in the lead role, the cast features Mark Tacher, Julio Bracho, Christian Tappan, and Luciano D’Allesandro, among others.