Flame Distribution Inks Deals With North American Broadcasters

Flame Distribution signed new deals with North American broadcasters who acquired unscripted programming.

Blue Ant Media picked up Family Court Murders, For Love or Money, Unsolved (pictured), and Taken for its FAST channels CrimeTime in Canada and TotalCrime in the U.S.

Canadian broadcaster CBC licensed a package of factual titles for its streaming service CBC Gem. The package includes Outback Rabbis, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking and Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness. The broadcaster also secured Hitler’s Secret Bomb for its documentary channel.

BBC America acquired Life in Colour with David Attenborough for the U.S.

Anne Corsak, SVP Content Sales, North America and Global Digital Strategy, at Flame Distribution, said, “Flame’s relationships across all media platforms celebrates the vibrant and growing North American marketplace. BBC America is respected in the US for premium blue-chip wildlife, so I am thrilled Life in Colour with David Attenborough joins their stellar line up. Our growing relationship with Blue Ant Media and their expanding FAST channel rollout is quite exciting, opening up new opportunities in the true crime and history genre factual space beyond traditional linear options. CBC and their streaming service CBC Gem is a valued and important one to Flame also, offering new titles in history, adventure and culture that’s both entertaining and inspiring.”