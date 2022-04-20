back2back Confirms New Orders For Programming

back2back Productions announced a new commission and deals for its programming.

The new science series Engineering Repurposed has been pre-sold to Quest. The engineering series looks at looks at structures, machines and gadgets that have been transformed from their original purpose into something completely different, like a former industrial grain factory that is now one of Africa’s largest art galleries. BossaNova Media holds the worldwide distribution rights to the series.

The clip-show format Unexplained: Caught on Camera returns for a third season on Really. Represented by distributor Boat Rocker Media, the show features a team of paranormal experts who investigate unexplainable footage.

back2back also sold the fifth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather to BBC Earth and M6 France.

David Notman-Watt, founder and managing director of back2back, said: “As a regional indie, we thought we were doing well to still be trading after the last two years, which have seen so many small creative businesses go under. To be able to announce a new commission — and a commission from a media giant, at that — is genuine cause for celebration. With Quest and BossaNova on board, Engineering Repurposed is not only guaranteed to be seen and sold around the world, but will be a welcome addition to our growing slate of returnable bankers.”