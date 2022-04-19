DMR Launches Cinehouse FAST Service

The digital media and entertainment company DMR, a subsidiary of Cinedigm, will launch Cinehouse.

Cinehouse gathers niche channels and VoD content from DMR’s portfolio. In addition, the new FAST service will showcase content available through new partnerships with ESTV and Shout! Factory.

Cinehouse will also feature Crime Hunters, the new streaming channel dedicated to true crime and paranormal programming from DMR. At launch, the channel includes programming such as he New Detectives, The FBI Files, and Interview with a Murder.

David Chu, president and co-founder of DMR, commented, “For more than a decade, we have acquired a unique understanding of how to engage with and create streaming channels for superfans that are not only interested in a particular genre but who are part of loyal communities that live and breathe this content. Cinehouse gives us an opportunity to take this knowledge and offer a curated lineup that features an array of channels that young, diverse and enthusiastic audiences will enjoy.”