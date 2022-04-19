‘Dark Winds’ Heads To AMC And AMC+ In June

AMC and AMC+ will premiere the upcoming original series Dark Winds on June 12, 2022, with a two-episode debut.

Created and executive produced by Graham Roland, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he tackles a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. Set in 1971 at a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation, the noir thriller sees Leaphorn joined by his new deputy Jim Chee on their mission to uncover the truth. The series stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten.

Executive producers include showrunner Vince Calandra, director Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.