Apple TV+ Previews ‘Now & Then’

Apple TV+ will release the new bilingual thriller Now & Then exclusively on its platform on May 20, 2022.

From Bambú Producciones, the multi-layered thriller follows a group of college best friends who are reunited by a threat that puts them at risk. The ensemble cast features Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, and Maribel Verdú, among others.

Now & Then was created by showrunner Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. The series was written by both Campos and Neira, as well as their team.

Following the three-episode debut on May 20, Now & Then will premiere new episodes every Friday through June 24.