VIS Begins Production On ‘Cualquier Parecido’

VIS confirmed that production started on the new original series Cualquier Parecido.

Starring creator and producer of the series Camila Sodi, the series portrays a Mexican actress who is married to a successful musician. After a painful separation, she embarks on a journey to rediscover herself.

Cualquier Parecido is produced by VIS in collaboration with Argos Original Content. Showrunner Natasha Ybarra-Klor produces alongside Sodi. Executive producers include Jaime Ramos and Andrea de la Torre, with Karina Minujin attached to direct.