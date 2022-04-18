Netflix To Launch ‘Exploding Kittens’ Mobile Game And TV Series

Netflix will roll out Exploding Kittens – The Game in May 2022.

In addition, the streamer will release an adult animated comedy series from the same franchise as the mobile app and popular card game. The Exploding Kittens animated series portrays the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the form of house cats. The series will feature Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata.

Mike Moon, head of Adult Animation at Netflix, commented, “The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix. And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”