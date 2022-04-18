NAB Opens Media Production Facility

The National Association of Broadcaster announced the completion of a new media production facility at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Led by Michael Khatcheressian, producer and vice president of Media Production, the state-of-the-art facility includes a studio and media hub, with donations of critical equipment and studio design services from leading companies in content creation and management. The studio will create national spots and branded educational content for NAB’s members, and it will also support the production of NAB’s Congressional PSA Campaign and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Awards.

April Carty Sipp, executive vice president of Industry Affairs at NAB, commented, “As the premier trade association representing America’s radio and television broadcasters and as the producer of the world’s largest convention for media and entertainment, NAB has a critical need for advanced audio and video production capabilities. We are grateful for the generous support of the companies that contributed to the buildout of our new studio and media hub.”